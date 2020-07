Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool tennis court

Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet. The unit has new fresh paint and all new floors throughout! There is an outdoor storage closet as well!! The common area offers a playground, pool, jogging path, tennis & basketball court. This unit is ready for you to move in!! Unit backs up to woods and is very private. Owner will consider pets at an additional price. Showings to start July 20th.