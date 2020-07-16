107 Southview Drive

Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL - Bring your boat! Bring your pool toys! Bring your kayak and paddle boards! First time this home has been available for summer rentals. Sleeps 12 + High end home in a waterfront community, 15 mins to the beach - over the Mantoloking bridge. Gorgeous waterfront home overlooking Bay, Kettle Creek, wide lagoon. You will definitely return next summer at this home. Open concept with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, giant kitchen, great room. 2nd level deck spanning the entire length of the house. The home offers you the best of both worlds, waterfront, pool, and beach all in one vacation! 4 beach badges included with this home.