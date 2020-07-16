All apartments in Ocean County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:14 PM

107 Southview Drive

107 Southview Drive · (732) 830-1535
Location

107 Southview Drive, Ocean County, NJ 08723

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL - Bring your boat! Bring your pool toys! Bring your kayak and paddle boards! First time this home has been available for summer rentals. Sleeps 12 + High end home in a waterfront community, 15 mins to the beach - over the Mantoloking bridge. Gorgeous waterfront home overlooking Bay, Kettle Creek, wide lagoon. You will definitely return next summer at this home. Open concept with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, giant kitchen, great room. 2nd level deck spanning the entire length of the house. The home offers you the best of both worlds, waterfront, pool, and beach all in one vacation! 4 beach badges included with this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Southview Drive have any available units?
107 Southview Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Southview Drive have?
Some of 107 Southview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Southview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Southview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Southview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Southview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 107 Southview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Southview Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Southview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Southview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Southview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 107 Southview Drive has a pool.
Does 107 Southview Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Southview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Southview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Southview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Southview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Southview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
