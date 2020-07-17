All apartments in Ocean County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

102 Faber Lane

102 Faber Lane · (732) 917-7300
Location

102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ 08738

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
hot tub
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor. The Master Wing of the home features a separate kitchen, dining room, and living room space with access to the outdoor oasis featuring plenty of seating, hot tub, and shed with beach furniture/toys. Speaking of the beach, this home comes with its own private beach which is only 72 steps away from the front door. No need to fuss with beach badges or worry about the crowds. Back at the property, there is a nanny/maid quarters off the kitchen, mudroom with an outdoorish shower & washer/dryer. Upstairs features 3 more bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Check out our property website for more photos, video, and a 3D tour. http://homes.motioncitymedia.com/102faberln/?ml

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Faber Lane have any available units?
102 Faber Lane has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Faber Lane have?
Some of 102 Faber Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Faber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Faber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Faber Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Faber Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 102 Faber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 102 Faber Lane offers parking.
Does 102 Faber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Faber Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Faber Lane have a pool?
No, 102 Faber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 102 Faber Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 102 Faber Lane has accessible units.
Does 102 Faber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Faber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Faber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Faber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
