102 Faber Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking hot tub

''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor. The Master Wing of the home features a separate kitchen, dining room, and living room space with access to the outdoor oasis featuring plenty of seating, hot tub, and shed with beach furniture/toys. Speaking of the beach, this home comes with its own private beach which is only 72 steps away from the front door. No need to fuss with beach badges or worry about the crowds. Back at the property, there is a nanny/maid quarters off the kitchen, mudroom with an outdoorish shower & washer/dryer. Upstairs features 3 more bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Check out our property website for more photos, video, and a 3D tour. http://homes.motioncitymedia.com/102faberln/?ml