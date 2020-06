Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Looking to live near the beach? Here's your opportunity! ANNUAL 1 bedroom ,full bath+loft area. This charmer is just 3 blocks to Ideal Beach. Open floor plan w/tile floors, pergo in b/room,carpeting in loft. Stackable w/d in bath. Fenced backyard w/deck. Lots of closet space,,driveway parking for 1 car. NO SMOKING IN HOME,CREDIT CHECK,EMPLOYMENT HISTORY & RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED.Small pet maybe considered!