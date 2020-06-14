Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

64 Apartments for rent in North Brunswick, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Brunswick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Results within 1 mile of North Brunswick
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.
Results within 5 miles of North Brunswick
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
214 AMETHYST WAY
214 Amethyst Way, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath End Unit in Beacon Hill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Brunswick, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Brunswick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

