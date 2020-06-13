76 HIGH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement. Quiet side street 1 block from shopping, 3 blocks from NYC train station and New Providence village. All leases require NTN reports for all tenants named on the lease. On a quarter acre of land, the yard is spacious, fenced and well landscaped. Step through the backyard and into NJ largest , members indoor pool great for winter exercise. This sunny second floor apartment is quiet, private and spacious with over 1100 sf of livign space. Great basement storage.