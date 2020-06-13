76 HIGH ST

Amenities
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement. Quiet side street 1 block from shopping, 3 blocks from NYC train station and New Providence village. All leases require NTN reports for all tenants named on the lease. On a quarter acre of land, the yard is spacious, fenced and well landscaped. Step through the backyard and into NJ largest , members indoor pool great for winter exercise. This sunny second floor apartment is quiet, private and spacious with over 1100 sf of livign space. Great basement storage.