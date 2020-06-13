All apartments in New Providence
New Providence, NJ
76 HIGH ST
76 HIGH ST

76 High Street · (908) 647-2000
Location

76 High Street, New Providence, NJ 07974
New Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement. Quiet side street 1 block from shopping, 3 blocks from NYC train station and New Providence village. All leases require NTN reports for all tenants named on the lease. On a quarter acre of land, the yard is spacious, fenced and well landscaped. Step through the backyard and into NJ largest , members indoor pool great for winter exercise. This sunny second floor apartment is quiet, private and spacious with over 1100 sf of livign space. Great basement storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 HIGH ST have any available units?
76 HIGH ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 HIGH ST have?
Some of 76 HIGH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 HIGH ST currently offering any rent specials?
76 HIGH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 HIGH ST pet-friendly?
No, 76 HIGH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Providence.
Does 76 HIGH ST offer parking?
Yes, 76 HIGH ST does offer parking.
Does 76 HIGH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 HIGH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 HIGH ST have a pool?
Yes, 76 HIGH ST has a pool.
Does 76 HIGH ST have accessible units?
No, 76 HIGH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 76 HIGH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 HIGH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 HIGH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 HIGH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
