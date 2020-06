Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station. A quality residence. Other furnished units available in NP and Summit. IF YOU SEE IT, YOU WILL RENT IT !!!