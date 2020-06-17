All apartments in New Providence
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

28 Southgate Rd

28 Southgate Rd · (732) 727-2285
Location

28 Southgate Rd, New Providence, NJ 07974
New Providence

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets. Amenities include heat, hot water, refrigerator, dishwashers, microwaves, gas range, & free outdoor parking. Enclosed garages available for rent. We have convenient on-site laundry facilities and playground. Murray Hill Apts are situated in a desirable suburban location across the street from the Murray Hill train station and close to Route 78. Murray Hill is designed, built, and maintained to the highest standards of excellence and resident satisfaction. Call or visit us today to find out how you can become part of the contemporary, easy-care lifestyle at our desirable community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Southgate Rd have any available units?
28 Southgate Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Southgate Rd have?
Some of 28 Southgate Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Southgate Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28 Southgate Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Southgate Rd pet-friendly?
No, 28 Southgate Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Providence.
Does 28 Southgate Rd offer parking?
Yes, 28 Southgate Rd does offer parking.
Does 28 Southgate Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Southgate Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Southgate Rd have a pool?
No, 28 Southgate Rd does not have a pool.
Does 28 Southgate Rd have accessible units?
No, 28 Southgate Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Southgate Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Southgate Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Southgate Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Southgate Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
