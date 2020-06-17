28 Southgate Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets. Amenities include heat, hot water, refrigerator, dishwashers, microwaves, gas range, & free outdoor parking. Enclosed garages available for rent. We have convenient on-site laundry facilities and playground. Murray Hill Apts are situated in a desirable suburban location across the street from the Murray Hill train station and close to Route 78. Murray Hill is designed, built, and maintained to the highest standards of excellence and resident satisfaction. Call or visit us today to find out how you can become part of the contemporary, easy-care lifestyle at our desirable community.