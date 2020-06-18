All apartments in New Providence
Find more places like 22 CAMERON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Providence, NJ
/
22 CAMERON RD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:07 PM

22 CAMERON RD

22 Cameron Road · (908) 745-9870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Providence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22 Cameron Road, New Providence, NJ 07974
New Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home is vacant and safe to show. Beautifully updated ranch located in a great neighborhood. This 3BR ranch features master bedroom with a half bath, another full bath, living room, formal dining room and galley style kitchen with eat-in area. Enjoy a fenced, private backyard to enjoy spring and summer days. Recent updates include fully renovated kitchen, interior painting, re-finished floors and more. This home is close to a highly ranked elementary school, train station and downtown. New Providence offers excellent commuter and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 CAMERON RD have any available units?
22 CAMERON RD has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22 CAMERON RD currently offering any rent specials?
22 CAMERON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 CAMERON RD pet-friendly?
No, 22 CAMERON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Providence.
Does 22 CAMERON RD offer parking?
No, 22 CAMERON RD does not offer parking.
Does 22 CAMERON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 CAMERON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 CAMERON RD have a pool?
No, 22 CAMERON RD does not have a pool.
Does 22 CAMERON RD have accessible units?
No, 22 CAMERON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 22 CAMERON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 CAMERON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 CAMERON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 CAMERON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 CAMERON RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr
New Providence, NJ 07974

Similar Pages

New Providence 1 BedroomsNew Providence 2 Bedrooms
New Providence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Providence Apartments with Parking
New Providence Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJBound Brook, NJSuccasunna, NJSouth Amboy, NJ
Boonton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJMount Arlington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity