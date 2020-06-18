22 CAMERON RD

Amenities

Home is vacant and safe to show. Beautifully updated ranch located in a great neighborhood. This 3BR ranch features master bedroom with a half bath, another full bath, living room, formal dining room and galley style kitchen with eat-in area. Enjoy a fenced, private backyard to enjoy spring and summer days. Recent updates include fully renovated kitchen, interior painting, re-finished floors and more. This home is close to a highly ranked elementary school, train station and downtown. New Providence offers excellent commuter and entertainment options.