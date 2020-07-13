Apartment List
360 Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Neptune City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
44 W Sylvania Avenue
44 W Sylvania Ave, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental .Spacious three bedroom apartment with off street parking ,3 spots available. Close to Avon ,Bradley Beach and Belmar for beaches , restaurants and shopping. Easy access to all major highways .

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
615 5th Avenue
615 5th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 5th Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
123 Borden Avenue
123 Borden Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath second floor apartment fully renovated. This apartment is just a few blocks to the lovely downtown Asbury Park area and beaches. The unit has an updated kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
435 Lincoln Lane
435 Lincoln Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,600
Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Broadway
102 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Charming 1 bedroom in owner occupied 3 family. First floor apartment with private entrance and porch. Living room, dining room, galley kitchen, bedroom and bath. common laundry and storage in basement.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
604 1/2 12th Avenue
604 1/2 12th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Enjoy all the best summer in Belmar has to offer in this 4 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3300 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
15 Stanton Place
15 Stanton Place, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
408 4th Avenue
408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
House is available, Aug 29-Sept16Sept 23-30Sept is $4800 a weekOct is $4000 a weekOwner will rent for $700 a night two night min.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Enjoy the last week of Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Fantastic Location for a Winter Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
327 Sylvania Avenue
327 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular seashore colonial available 8/8 -8/22/20 and 9/12-10/3 @ $6000 per week.This warm and welcoming home is newly renovated, enjoy the wonderful wrap around porch, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, private decks off master bedroom and 3rd floor bedroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 8/29 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk and 9/18 to 10/31 for $13K. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Neptune City, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Neptune City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

