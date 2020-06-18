All apartments in Mount Arlington
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:31 PM

86 RIDGEVIEW LN

86 Ridgeview Ln · (973) 224-2855
Location

86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
tennis court
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and versatile to suit your personal living style. Modern kitchen w/abundant cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters with added counter seating for casual dining; separate formal dining area for guests, a separate office/library, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and great closet space throughout, the ensuite master bedroom offers a full bath w/shower and separate tub and a large walk in California closet closet AND enjoy nature's views from the balcony. Amenities include, club house, pool, tennis and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have any available units?
86 RIDGEVIEW LN has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have?
Some of 86 RIDGEVIEW LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 RIDGEVIEW LN currently offering any rent specials?
86 RIDGEVIEW LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 RIDGEVIEW LN pet-friendly?
No, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Arlington.
Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN offer parking?
No, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN does not offer parking.
Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have a pool?
Yes, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN has a pool.
Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have accessible units?
No, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 RIDGEVIEW LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 RIDGEVIEW LN does not have units with air conditioning.
