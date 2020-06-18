86 RIDGEVIEW LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool tennis court

Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and versatile to suit your personal living style. Modern kitchen w/abundant cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters with added counter seating for casual dining; separate formal dining area for guests, a separate office/library, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and great closet space throughout, the ensuite master bedroom offers a full bath w/shower and separate tub and a large walk in California closet closet AND enjoy nature's views from the balcony. Amenities include, club house, pool, tennis and much more!