3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morris Plains, NJ
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
308 ROTANDO WAY
308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Morris Plains
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
16 MARK TWAIN DR
16 Mark Twain Drive, Morris County, NJ
Beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood with attractive landscaping and outdoor entertaining space with water feature. Eat in kitchen with SS appls and granite counters.
Results within 5 miles of Morris Plains
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
93 CHESTNUT HILL DR
93 Chestnut Hill Dr W, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand New Top Quality Renovation! Charming Lake Cape, ideally located just a block away from Indian lake, beach, club house & playground. Features include; granite kitchen, refinished wood floors, finished basement, & 2 full baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
94 MACCULLOCH AVE
94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1 FLORENCE AVE
1 Florence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful /updated 3 bedroom colonial on a quiet street with a fantastic yard. Available 8/1 No pets or smokers
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
15 OLYPHANT PL
15 Olyphant Place, Morristown, NJ
Newly Renovated 4 Brm Apt. located close to downtown and train for easy commute. 2 levels of living space with 2 bedrooms, baths, LR on each level, HDWD, Granite Counter tops, W/D in-unit, Off street parking and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
9 FRANKLIN PL
9 Franklin Place, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 2 bath, Just 1/2 mile to the Motown Green. Renovations to include new flooring & fresh paint. W/D in unit. Large open living & dining area. Private deck off kitchen. Virtual tour available.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
133 WESTERN AVE
133 Western Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great location within a short walk to The Green in Historic Morristown! Restaurants, Shopping, Theatre and Hiking ... NJ TRANSIT RAIL LINE with a direct route to NYC is just a short distance away ...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1 SAINT JUDES PLACE
1 St Judes Place, Morris County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 SAINT JUDES PLACE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
