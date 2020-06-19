All apartments in Morris Plains
Morris Plains, NJ
308 ROTANDO WAY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:18 PM

308 ROTANDO WAY

308 Rotando Way · (201) 934-0607
Location

308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Morris Plains

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping. This newer home features an open floor plan for entertaining with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and a fabulous granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms, large bathrooms, and in-unit washer/dryer. Attached 1-car garage with driveway and guest parking. May allow 1 small dog under 30 lbs for additional $50/month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 ROTANDO WAY have any available units?
308 ROTANDO WAY has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 ROTANDO WAY have?
Some of 308 ROTANDO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 ROTANDO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
308 ROTANDO WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 ROTANDO WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 ROTANDO WAY is pet friendly.
Does 308 ROTANDO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 308 ROTANDO WAY does offer parking.
Does 308 ROTANDO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 ROTANDO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 ROTANDO WAY have a pool?
No, 308 ROTANDO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 308 ROTANDO WAY have accessible units?
No, 308 ROTANDO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 308 ROTANDO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 ROTANDO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 ROTANDO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 ROTANDO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
