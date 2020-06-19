308 ROTANDO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping. This newer home features an open floor plan for entertaining with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and a fabulous granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms, large bathrooms, and in-unit washer/dryer. Attached 1-car garage with driveway and guest parking. May allow 1 small dog under 30 lbs for additional $50/month rent.