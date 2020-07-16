All apartments in Morris County
92 NOTTINGHAM SQ
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

92 NOTTINGHAM SQ

92 Nottingham Sq · (908) 268-4345
Location

92 Nottingham Sq, Morris County, NJ 07840

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.1 bath townhome. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, all baths updated and beautiful hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd level. Inviting living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious family room with patio door to the deck (currently being used as dining room), generous size master bedroom with private bath and secondary bedroom with full bath too. Finished room in basement that can be used for recreation room or office and unfinished area with plenty of storage and laundry. Great location and plenty of parking available. Hasting Square amenities include large in-ground pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and clubhouse. Country Club living with top Long Valley School District! Easy access to shopping and major roads; Routes 24, 46, and 80.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have any available units?
92 NOTTINGHAM SQ has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have?
Some of 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ currently offering any rent specials?
92 NOTTINGHAM SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ pet-friendly?
No, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ offer parking?
Yes, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ offers parking.
Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have a pool?
Yes, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ has a pool.
Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have accessible units?
No, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 NOTTINGHAM SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
