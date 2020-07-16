92 NOTTINGHAM SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.1 bath townhome. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, all baths updated and beautiful hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd level. Inviting living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious family room with patio door to the deck (currently being used as dining room), generous size master bedroom with private bath and secondary bedroom with full bath too. Finished room in basement that can be used for recreation room or office and unfinished area with plenty of storage and laundry. Great location and plenty of parking available. Hasting Square amenities include large in-ground pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and clubhouse. Country Club living with top Long Valley School District! Easy access to shopping and major roads; Routes 24, 46, and 80.