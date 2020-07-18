4 ROOSEVELT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County. Double doors and a bright entryway welcome you to this modern home with crown molding, gorgeous light fixtures, oversized windows, and designer details throughout. Entertaining is a breeze in the living room. The kitchen is complete with white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, an eat-at-peninsula, and a pantry. Enjoy meals in the dining room. A laundry room is located next to the utility closet. The master bedroom suite boasts a walk-in closet and a full private bath. 2 additional bedrooms each have ample closet space. A full bath is across the hall. Unwind in the backyard. This home is conveniently located and ready to be enjoyed.