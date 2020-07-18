All apartments in Morris County
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 ROOSEVELT ST

4 Roosevelt Street · (973) 890-0500
Location

4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ 07440

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County. Double doors and a bright entryway welcome you to this modern home with crown molding, gorgeous light fixtures, oversized windows, and designer details throughout. Entertaining is a breeze in the living room. The kitchen is complete with white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, an eat-at-peninsula, and a pantry. Enjoy meals in the dining room. A laundry room is located next to the utility closet. The master bedroom suite boasts a walk-in closet and a full private bath. 2 additional bedrooms each have ample closet space. A full bath is across the hall. Unwind in the backyard. This home is conveniently located and ready to be enjoyed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have any available units?
4 ROOSEVELT ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have?
Some of 4 ROOSEVELT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 ROOSEVELT ST currently offering any rent specials?
4 ROOSEVELT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 ROOSEVELT ST pet-friendly?
No, 4 ROOSEVELT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST offer parking?
Yes, 4 ROOSEVELT ST offers parking.
Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 ROOSEVELT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have a pool?
No, 4 ROOSEVELT ST does not have a pool.
Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have accessible units?
No, 4 ROOSEVELT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 ROOSEVELT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 ROOSEVELT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 ROOSEVELT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
