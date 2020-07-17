All apartments in Morris County
29 Genoble Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:24 AM

29 Genoble Rd

29 Genoble Road · (973) 539-1120
Location

29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ 07045

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom. You will find plenty of closet space with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a wall of closets in the second bedroom. The spacious master bath has a tub and shower. There are hardwood floors in the living, dining room, and hallway. Neutral carpet in the bedrooms. New washer and dryer. Montville is known for its good schools, modern library with programs for all ages and convenience to major highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Genoble Rd have any available units?
29 Genoble Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Genoble Rd have?
Some of 29 Genoble Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Genoble Rd currently offering any rent specials?
29 Genoble Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Genoble Rd pet-friendly?
No, 29 Genoble Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 29 Genoble Rd offer parking?
No, 29 Genoble Rd does not offer parking.
Does 29 Genoble Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Genoble Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Genoble Rd have a pool?
Yes, 29 Genoble Rd has a pool.
Does 29 Genoble Rd have accessible units?
No, 29 Genoble Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Genoble Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Genoble Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Genoble Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Genoble Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
