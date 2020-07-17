29 Genoble Rd

Amenities

Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom. You will find plenty of closet space with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a wall of closets in the second bedroom. The spacious master bath has a tub and shower. There are hardwood floors in the living, dining room, and hallway. Neutral carpet in the bedrooms. New washer and dryer. Montville is known for its good schools, modern library with programs for all ages and convenience to major highways