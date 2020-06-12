303 Sundew Drive

Amenities

*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb Floor Plan * Master Bedroom with Sitting Area & Vaulted Ceiling * Sitting Room could be changed to a 5th Bedroom if wanted * Beautiful Patio with Retractable Awning * Fenced in Backyard with Adorable Play-Ground for kids * Awesome Location for Commuters & Shoppers . Make this YOUR Home...... Access to Top High Schools like HI-TECH, BIO-TECH, MED-SCI, etc...