Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:46 AM

303 Sundew Drive

303 Sundew Drive · (732) 208-2538
Location

303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ 07751
Morganville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb Floor Plan * Master Bedroom with Sitting Area & Vaulted Ceiling * Sitting Room could be changed to a 5th Bedroom if wanted * Beautiful Patio with Retractable Awning * Fenced in Backyard with Adorable Play-Ground for kids * Awesome Location for Commuters & Shoppers . Make this YOUR Home...... Access to Top High Schools like HI-TECH, BIO-TECH, MED-SCI, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Sundew Drive have any available units?
303 Sundew Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Sundew Drive have?
Some of 303 Sundew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Sundew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Sundew Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Sundew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Sundew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morganville.
Does 303 Sundew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Sundew Drive does offer parking.
Does 303 Sundew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Sundew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Sundew Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Sundew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Sundew Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Sundew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Sundew Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Sundew Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Sundew Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Sundew Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
