3 bedroom apartments
228 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
313 LINDEN STREET
313 Linden Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
414 W 3RD STREET
414 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
This very well maintained twin lies in desirable Moorestown within walking distance of Main Street. There you will find many great places to eat, shop and relax. Notably clean basement, attic and garage provide ample space for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holmesburg
1 Unit Available
4709 Lansing Street
4709 Lansing Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1046 sqft
Amazing East Mayfair 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Available now, at 4709 Lansing St., located in East Mayfair, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This brick rowhome features 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
30 EXTON LANE
30 Exton Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1595 sqft
Nice Looking Renovated Rancher with brand new carpet, brand new Kitchen with Granite countertop and brand new fully tiled Bathrooms and Brand new water heater. Several new windows. Vacant and easy to show.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9 EMPIRE LANE
9 Empire Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1438 sqft
Great rental property. Quick move in. Three bedroom rancher on a great street and centrally located. Tenant will need to provide paper work prior to seeing property.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Golden Triangle
1 Unit Available
900 BEECHWOOD AVENUE
900 Beechwood Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath totally updated home in coveted Cherry Hill. 1st floor features living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, 2 bedrooms , high end kitchen and laundry room.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
46 POPLAR LANE
46 Poplar Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46 POPLAR LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
11 KNIGHTON LANE
11 Knighton Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 KNIGHTON LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
291 CREEK ROAD
291 Creek Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1294 sqft
Definitely a must see! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master Bedroom with large closet and full bathroom. Extensive partially finished basement provides tons of storage space. Vast beautiful deck and sun room with a spacious backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
717 S SNOWDEN AVENUE
717 South Snowden Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
This charming rancher is currently being updated! Brand new flooring, doors, closets, updated kitchen and bathrooms, are just some features this home has to offer.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
131 North Centre Street
131 North Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ
This is a large, single family house. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Recently totally renovated top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, New 2 zone Gas heating and CENTRAL AIR systems. New full size Laundry included.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
303 OSWEGO COURT
303 Oswego Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1693 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 story in highly desirable Stonegate development in Mount Laurel. Will be available 6/1/2020. Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord pays HOA and taxes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4 STERN LIGHT DRIVE
4 Stern Light Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1823 sqft
Rancocas Pointe completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 full and 1 half Bath townhome.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
210 EUROPA COURT
210 Europa Court, Greentree, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 EUROPA COURT in Greentree. View photos, descriptions and more!
