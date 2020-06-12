/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
108 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
60 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
25 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
202 WHARTON ROAD
202 Wharton Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1205 sqft
Beautifully COMPLETELY Upgraded - 2 bed / 1.5 bathroom for RENT in the extremely desirable Stonegate community. Entire unit has been freshly and neutrally painted.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2507 Saxony Dr
2507 Saxony Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1252 sqft
Well maintained Two Bedroom two full bath Condo set in Madison Place offering privacy yet conveniently accessible to Route 295 and Route 38.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and generous cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
8406 CYPRESS COURT
8406 Cypress Court, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor rental in the desirable Riverfront at Palmyra. This unit features beautiful laminate flooring, separate dining area and upgraded kitchen with a double oven. There are 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and euro shutters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3 REGENT COURT
3 Regent Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy 2-bedroom townhouse decorated in neutral tones. You'll enjoy your living room, formal dining room, and easy access kitchen on the first level. Washer/dryer are located just behind the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
1 Unit Available
411 Jamestown Ct.
411 Jamestown Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1236 sqft
LeClub Development Mailbox #15 Locks Mastered Updated Townhome in desirable Le Club 1. Home features hardwood floors, two full baths and a one car garage. Townhome also offers washer and dryer, tenant responsible utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
6001 NORMANDY DRIVE
6001 Normandy Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1391 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in development of Park Place. This home has a covered patio overlooking the gardens and a one car garage with inside access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
5417-A ABERDEEN DR
5417 Aberdeen Dr, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Best deal in desirable Brittany Commons! First Floor 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in good condition! Very spacious first floor condo offering Living room dining room kitchen seperate laundry room master bedroom with Full bathroom and coat closet, Second
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5417 ABERDEEN DRIVE
5417 Aberdeen Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Best deal in desirable Brittany Commons! First Floor 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in good condition! Very spacious first floor condo offering Living room dining room kitchen seperate laundry room master bedroom with Full bathroom and coat closet, Second
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
127 EDISON ROAD
127 Edison Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1520 sqft
Lovely, totally renovated home on quiet street. Including finished basement total approximately 1,500 square feet.
