Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This quaint historic home, located in town center, has been meticulously restored by Canton Custom Homes. Everything from the exposed beams, to the new kitchen, to the brick patio, and original pine floors all add up to give this home a unique charm. The second floor features three nicely sized bedrooms, and a potential fourth bedroom is on the third floor. Schedule a showing today!