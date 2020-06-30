237 W 2ND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

One block away from the shops and restaurants of Moorestown's quaint Main St., this historic property offers plenty of space, a backyard, and an ideal location in the center of town with the ease and comfort of walkability. This 3 floor, Colonial style home home boasts an updated kitchen, stainless appliances, paint throughout, hardwood floors, and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Complete with a charming front porch, an enclosed rear porch, and a back deck. The mudroom - with Washer/Dryer, Farm House sink, additional Fridge/Freezer, pantry, and closet - is a great bonus space that keeps all these amenities in one place! Follow the driveway to off-street parking behind the home, bring groceries in through the rear entrance adjacent to the mudroom, pantry, and kitchen. First Floor: Foyer, Family Room, Dining Room, Half Bath, Eat-in Kitchen, Mud Room, Enclosed Back Porch, Basement Access. Second Floor: Three Bed Rooms, Two Full Bath Rooms. Third Floor: Loft Style Bed Room, Attic Access.