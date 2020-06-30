All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
237 W 2ND STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

237 W 2ND STREET

237 West 2nd Street · (856) 321-1212
Location

237 West 2nd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08057

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
One block away from the shops and restaurants of Moorestown's quaint Main St., this historic property offers plenty of space, a backyard, and an ideal location in the center of town with the ease and comfort of walkability. This 3 floor, Colonial style home home boasts an updated kitchen, stainless appliances, paint throughout, hardwood floors, and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Complete with a charming front porch, an enclosed rear porch, and a back deck. The mudroom - with Washer/Dryer, Farm House sink, additional Fridge/Freezer, pantry, and closet - is a great bonus space that keeps all these amenities in one place! Follow the driveway to off-street parking behind the home, bring groceries in through the rear entrance adjacent to the mudroom, pantry, and kitchen. First Floor: Foyer, Family Room, Dining Room, Half Bath, Eat-in Kitchen, Mud Room, Enclosed Back Porch, Basement Access. Second Floor: Three Bed Rooms, Two Full Bath Rooms. Third Floor: Loft Style Bed Room, Attic Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 W 2ND STREET have any available units?
237 W 2ND STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 W 2ND STREET have?
Some of 237 W 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 W 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
237 W 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 W 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 237 W 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorestown-Lenola.
Does 237 W 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 237 W 2ND STREET offers parking.
Does 237 W 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 W 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 W 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 237 W 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 237 W 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 237 W 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 237 W 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 W 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 W 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 W 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
