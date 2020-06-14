14 E 3RD ST #D

All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Location

14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08057

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location. The answer is Canton Custom Homes' Gaslight Alley, an intimate enclave of high-end custom brick townhouses just a short stroll from the shops and restaurants in Moorestown's town center. Modeled after the classic style of Philadelphia's Society Hill, Gaslight Alley is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy life to its fullest. The moment you arrive, you'll know that this is no ordinary community, from the authentic gas lamps lining the entrance to the genuine limestone details and hand-made wrought iron railings and balconies. No short cuts have been taken inside or out to satisfy even the most discerning buyer. Inside Unit D, you'll find an abundance of space, rich hardwood oak flooring and an open concept floorplan encompassing the living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen complete with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Perfect for gracious entertaining and everyday comfort, this elegant space opens through French doors to a wrought iron balcony, with steps leading down to a brick-walled bluestone patio, creating a private oasis for warm weather relaxing or entertainment. Ascending the main stairway to the second floor, you'll find two bedrooms sharing a full bath, and a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, Italian-tiled bath, and private commode. Plus a conveniently located laundry closet. The fully finished lower level provides even more living space, with a half bath and access to the patio and storage shed. Parking is close-by and convenient, including your own garage and designated space just outside your front door. Call today to schedule a showing of this community's one available unit to see all the reasons why it's the home, and the lifestyle, you've been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 E 3RD ST #D have any available units?
14 E 3RD ST #D has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 E 3RD ST #D have?
Some of 14 E 3RD ST #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 E 3RD ST #D currently offering any rent specials?
14 E 3RD ST #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 E 3RD ST #D pet-friendly?
No, 14 E 3RD ST #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorestown-Lenola.
Does 14 E 3RD ST #D offer parking?
Yes, 14 E 3RD ST #D does offer parking.
Does 14 E 3RD ST #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 E 3RD ST #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 E 3RD ST #D have a pool?
No, 14 E 3RD ST #D does not have a pool.
Does 14 E 3RD ST #D have accessible units?
No, 14 E 3RD ST #D does not have accessible units.
Does 14 E 3RD ST #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 E 3RD ST #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 E 3RD ST #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 E 3RD ST #D does not have units with air conditioning.
