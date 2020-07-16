63 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace key fob access internet access

Luxurious executive rental! Beautifully Updated and painted Home. Kwikset Keyless home entry to Formal Living Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room. Gourmet eat in kitchen with counter seating, large pantry, sun-drenched dining area & French door to very private yard. Family Room off kitchen With sink and granite counter. Fifth Bedroom/Office on main level. Master Bedroom with Master Bath with Jetted tub. Mesh Wi-Fi system throughout the house for fast Wi-Fi connection anywhere in the house. Nest automated thermostats. Neighboring Million $$$ Homes in Desirable town with great school system. Come make this your NEW HOME!