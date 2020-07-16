All apartments in Montvale
63 Magnolia Avenue
63 Magnolia Avenue

63 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
63 Magnolia Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645
Montvale

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
key fob access
internet access
Luxurious executive rental! Beautifully Updated and painted Home. Kwikset Keyless home entry to Formal Living Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room. Gourmet eat in kitchen with counter seating, large pantry, sun-drenched dining area & French door to very private yard. Family Room off kitchen With sink and granite counter. Fifth Bedroom/Office on main level. Master Bedroom with Master Bath with Jetted tub. Mesh Wi-Fi system throughout the house for fast Wi-Fi connection anywhere in the house. Nest automated thermostats. Neighboring Million $$$ Homes in Desirable town with great school system. Come make this your NEW HOME!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 63 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
63 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montvale, NJ.
What amenities does 63 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 63 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
63 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montvale.
Does 63 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 63 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 63 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
