Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning range oven

A BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND WASHER/DRYER . LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW SIDING, ROOF, LANDSCAPING, ETC. VERY WELL KEPT HOME AND PROPERTY! REAR YARD WITH PATIO AND FRONT PORCH, 2-4 PARKING SPACES. UNIT WOULD BE FRESHLY PAINTED BY JULY 01. NEW RANGE OVEN IN THE KITCHEN WILL BE INSTALL.