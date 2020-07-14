All apartments in Merchantville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Pennsauken Golf Course Villas

3457 Saint Martins Road · (856) 263-2852
Location

3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ 08109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3457 St. Martins Rd. 1203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3457 St. Martins Rd. 2201 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Unit 3457 St. Martins Rd. 2206 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pennsauken Golf Course Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony. This opportunity is awaiting you at our BRAND NEW rental apartment community called Pennsauken Golf Course Villas. These upscale one and two bedroom rental homes offer a maintenance free lifestyle and all the appointments found in any lavish home. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, washer/dryer, gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, balconies/patios, and private entrances all await you. Ideally located on the Pennsauken Golf Course and only minutes from the Cherry Hill Mall, Haddonfield, Cherry Hill, and Collingswood. Our Pennsauken apartment location also offers easy commuter access to Routes 38, 70, 73, 90, I-295, I-95 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

(RLNE2452070)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 and 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have any available units?
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have?
Some of Pennsauken Golf Course Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pennsauken Golf Course Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pennsauken Golf Course Villas pet-friendly?
No, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merchantville.
Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas offer parking?
Yes, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas offers parking.
Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have a pool?
No, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas does not have a pool.
Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas has accessible units.
Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Pennsauken Golf Course Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pennsauken Golf Course Villas has units with air conditioning.
