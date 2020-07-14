Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible parking 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony. This opportunity is awaiting you at our BRAND NEW rental apartment community called Pennsauken Golf Course Villas. These upscale one and two bedroom rental homes offer a maintenance free lifestyle and all the appointments found in any lavish home. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, washer/dryer, gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, balconies/patios, and private entrances all await you. Ideally located on the Pennsauken Golf Course and only minutes from the Cherry Hill Mall, Haddonfield, Cherry Hill, and Collingswood. Our Pennsauken apartment location also offers easy commuter access to Routes 38, 70, 73, 90, I-295, I-95 and the New Jersey Turnpike.



