718 Apartments for rent in Merchantville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Merchantville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.

1 Unit Available
207 W MAPLE AVENUE
207 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2270 sqft
Welcome Home! This spacious 4 bedroom home in Merchantville is available for rent. This home has beautiful original refinished hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Merchantville
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
2800-02 N CENTRE ST #1ST FLOOR
2800-02 North Centre Street, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Spacious one bedroom apartment that feels nothing like an apartment. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open front porch or on the rear deck. This first floor unit of a residential duplex shows like a single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Merchantville
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
5 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
1 Unit Available
Parkside
Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave, Camden, NJ
Studio
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Park in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1305 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
17 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
8 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
12 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
5 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
2 Units Available
Frankford
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Frankford in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Frankford
4683 Mulberry Street
4722 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$915
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4683 Mulberry Street in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Frankford
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PJ Homes 1 LP in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.

1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2449 Tulip Street
2449 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1061 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, in the hottest neighborhood in Philadelphia. This one of a kind gem will be available to rent Now! Call or text to schedule a viewing.

1 Unit Available
Golden Triangle
207 PARK PLACE DRIVE
207 Park Place Drive, Golden Triangle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Spacious and fully renovated condo with plenty of storage! Look no further! Absolutely PRISTINE 2 Br, 2 full bath town-home in the heart of Cherry Hill.

1 Unit Available
Richmond
3726 Richmond Street
3726 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
800 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .

1 Unit Available
Fishtown
609 E THOMPSON STREET
609 East Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
846 sqft
Incredible Fishtown location! This lovely row home with historic charm - 2-3 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, private rear yard, exposed brick and fireplace- perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
East Kensington
2407 CORAL STREET
2407 Coral Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1652 sqft
Don't miss this modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home with gorgeous finishes, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, central air and heat, built-in blue tooth surround sound, a video surveillance and intercom system, this home has everything! The
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Merchantville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Merchantville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

