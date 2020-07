Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This roomy open floor plan 3 bedroom rental is the front half of a ranch house on a rural Hopewell Township road. The washer and dryer are in the full basement with a half bath. There's plenty of parking and plenty of storage with a four car detached garage included! Only minutes from Pennington and Hopewell Boro, it's also close to Princeton.