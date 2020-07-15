47 LEHAVRE COURT

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5~ Bath Townhome in a quiet park like setting in Society Hill. Like new with hardwood floors, new carpeting, newer appliances and freshly painted. This townhome offers an open, easy flowing floor plan with Eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room and Powder Room on the 1st floor. The 2nd floor offers a full master suite with two closets & Master Bath; plus generously sized second bedroom, main bath and laundry. The Society Hill community offers in ground pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and play area. Convenient to the Hamilton Train Station, Shopping, Dining and Major Highways.