Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

47 LEHAVRE COURT

47 Lehavre Court · (609) 459-5100
Location

47 Lehavre Court, Mercer County, NJ 08619

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5~ Bath Townhome in a quiet park like setting in Society Hill. Like new with hardwood floors, new carpeting, newer appliances and freshly painted. This townhome offers an open, easy flowing floor plan with Eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room and Powder Room on the 1st floor. The 2nd floor offers a full master suite with two closets & Master Bath; plus generously sized second bedroom, main bath and laundry. The Society Hill community offers in ground pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and play area. Convenient to the Hamilton Train Station, Shopping, Dining and Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have any available units?
47 LEHAVRE COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have?
Some of 47 LEHAVRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 LEHAVRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
47 LEHAVRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 LEHAVRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 47 LEHAVRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT offer parking?
No, 47 LEHAVRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 LEHAVRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 47 LEHAVRE COURT has a pool.
Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 47 LEHAVRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 LEHAVRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 LEHAVRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 LEHAVRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
