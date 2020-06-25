All apartments in Mercer County
43 Tynemouth Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:50 AM

43 Tynemouth Court

43 Tynemouth Court · (609) 759-1641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

43 Tynemouth Court, Mercer County, NJ 08691

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight. New in 2018- Roof, Skylight , Furnace and water heater. Dining room leads out to well maintained back yard with storage closet. Maintenance free vinyl fencing. Attic storage. Central air just 4 years old. Fast closing possible. Great neighborhood! Enjoy the Community's amenities which include association pools, tennis courts, and Clubhouse. Close to major highways and lots of shopping centers. Great Robbinsville school district too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Tynemouth Court have any available units?
43 Tynemouth Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Tynemouth Court have?
Some of 43 Tynemouth Court's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Tynemouth Court currently offering any rent specials?
43 Tynemouth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Tynemouth Court pet-friendly?
No, 43 Tynemouth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 43 Tynemouth Court offer parking?
No, 43 Tynemouth Court does not offer parking.
Does 43 Tynemouth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Tynemouth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Tynemouth Court have a pool?
Yes, 43 Tynemouth Court has a pool.
Does 43 Tynemouth Court have accessible units?
No, 43 Tynemouth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Tynemouth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Tynemouth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Tynemouth Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Tynemouth Court has units with air conditioning.
