43 Tynemouth Court

Amenities

stainless steel pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight. New in 2018- Roof, Skylight , Furnace and water heater. Dining room leads out to well maintained back yard with storage closet. Maintenance free vinyl fencing. Attic storage. Central air just 4 years old. Fast closing possible. Great neighborhood! Enjoy the Community's amenities which include association pools, tennis courts, and Clubhouse. Close to major highways and lots of shopping centers. Great Robbinsville school district too.