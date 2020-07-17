3550 PRINCETON PIKE

Amenities

Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch situated on an acre of land. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, the house has two full baths and a breezeway with a blue stone floor and sliding glass doors. The home is fully air conditioned with a full basement and an oversized 2 car garage. All the following features in the house are new: windows, garage door, roof and septic. the two bathrooms are refurbished with new fixtures and lighting. There are original hardwood floors throughout. The exterior and interior of the house have recently been painted. The property is within walking, biking and driving distance to Bristol Myers Squibb's complex on Princeton Pike in Lawrence township. The main street of Lawrenceville is also a short distance away and accessible to the Prestigious Lawrenceville Prep School, various shops, banks and restaurants. The interstates of 95,295,195, the Hamilton train station, hospitals and the Mercer Airport are in close proximity of the property. The town of Princeton is just 7 miles away and New York City and Philadelphia are approximately one hour away. This house is a Gem with a plethora of cultural events and activities nearby.