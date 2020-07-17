All apartments in Mercer County
3550 PRINCETON PIKE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3550 PRINCETON PIKE

3550 Princeton Pike · (800) 288-7653 ext. 239
Location

3550 Princeton Pike, Mercer County, NJ 08648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch situated on an acre of land. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, the house has two full baths and a breezeway with a blue stone floor and sliding glass doors. The home is fully air conditioned with a full basement and an oversized 2 car garage. All the following features in the house are new: windows, garage door, roof and septic. the two bathrooms are refurbished with new fixtures and lighting. There are original hardwood floors throughout. The exterior and interior of the house have recently been painted. The property is within walking, biking and driving distance to Bristol Myers Squibb's complex on Princeton Pike in Lawrence township. The main street of Lawrenceville is also a short distance away and accessible to the Prestigious Lawrenceville Prep School, various shops, banks and restaurants. The interstates of 95,295,195, the Hamilton train station, hospitals and the Mercer Airport are in close proximity of the property. The town of Princeton is just 7 miles away and New York City and Philadelphia are approximately one hour away. This house is a Gem with a plethora of cultural events and activities nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have any available units?
3550 PRINCETON PIKE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have?
Some of 3550 PRINCETON PIKE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 PRINCETON PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
3550 PRINCETON PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 PRINCETON PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE offers parking.
Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have a pool?
No, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have accessible units?
No, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 PRINCETON PIKE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3550 PRINCETON PIKE has units with air conditioning.
