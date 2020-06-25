All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

204 SALEM COURT

204 Salem Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

204 Salem Court, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Spectacular Cloister Model with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Canal Pointe. This Largest Model Features an Open and Inviting Floor Plan and Large Rooms. The Bright and Sunny Living Room/Dining Room Combination Boasts a Vaulted Ceiling, Two-Sided Wood burning Fireplace, and Sliding Doors to the Balcony. The Eat-In Kitchen boasts Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Sink, a Bay Window and Access to Balcony. The Master Bedroom features Colonial Shutters, a Walk-In Closet and a Master Bathroom with Double Sinks. Remodeled Main Bath. There is a separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, hot water heater . Newer Lighting, Electrical Outlets, and Hardware Throughout. New Paint, new carpet. Enjoy the Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds and Walking Trails. Perfectly Located just minutes away from Princeton Junction Train Station, Downtown Princeton, Major Highways, Schools, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 SALEM COURT have any available units?
204 SALEM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
What amenities does 204 SALEM COURT have?
Some of 204 SALEM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 SALEM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
204 SALEM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 SALEM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 204 SALEM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 204 SALEM COURT offer parking?
No, 204 SALEM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 204 SALEM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 SALEM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 SALEM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 204 SALEM COURT has a pool.
Does 204 SALEM COURT have accessible units?
No, 204 SALEM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 204 SALEM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 SALEM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 SALEM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 SALEM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
