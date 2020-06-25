204 SALEM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Spectacular Cloister Model with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Canal Pointe. This Largest Model Features an Open and Inviting Floor Plan and Large Rooms. The Bright and Sunny Living Room/Dining Room Combination Boasts a Vaulted Ceiling, Two-Sided Wood burning Fireplace, and Sliding Doors to the Balcony. The Eat-In Kitchen boasts Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Sink, a Bay Window and Access to Balcony. The Master Bedroom features Colonial Shutters, a Walk-In Closet and a Master Bathroom with Double Sinks. Remodeled Main Bath. There is a separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, hot water heater . Newer Lighting, Electrical Outlets, and Hardware Throughout. New Paint, new carpet. Enjoy the Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds and Walking Trails. Perfectly Located just minutes away from Princeton Junction Train Station, Downtown Princeton, Major Highways, Schools, Shopping and Restaurants.