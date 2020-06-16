All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 1311 SIERRA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1311 SIERRA DRIVE

1311 Sierra Drive · (917) 658-9908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet. All new appliances in kitchen, with Granite counter top,(refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooking range) 42" cabinets, huge pantry washer/dryer,. Master bath with double vanity sink & ceramic tiles, 2 bath with ceramic tiles, master bedroom with spacious walk in closet. Spacious balcony. AC and heating system. Building secured with resident access and has an elevator and ample parking. Downtown/ nyc, 15 min to princeton hospital. Major highways (Rt.1,295-I 95)4 minutes Walk from Hamilton Train station, take 295 S or N to Bordentown, exit 65B Sloan ave, right on American Metro Blvd to Hamilton Crossing. ?Rent includes access to elegant/clubhouse with 24x7 business center, free breakfast, billards, Movie room lounge and Gym 4 minutes Walk from Hamilton Train station,call raj 9176589908 take 295 S or N to Borden town, exit 65B Sloan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have any available units?
1311 SIERRA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have?
Some of 1311 SIERRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 SIERRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1311 SIERRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 SIERRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 SIERRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1311 SIERRA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1311 SIERRA DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln
Mercer County, NJ 08619
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08690
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave
Pennington, NJ 08618
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJYardley, PALawrenceville, NJFranklin Park, NJBristol, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJFeasterville, PAHighland Park, NJFlemington, NJSouth River, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity