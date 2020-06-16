1311 SIERRA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking

4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet. All new appliances in kitchen, with Granite counter top,(refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooking range) 42" cabinets, huge pantry washer/dryer,. Master bath with double vanity sink & ceramic tiles, 2 bath with ceramic tiles, master bedroom with spacious walk in closet. Spacious balcony. AC and heating system. Building secured with resident access and has an elevator and ample parking. Downtown/ nyc, 15 min to princeton hospital. Major highways (Rt.1,295-I 95)4 minutes Walk from Hamilton Train station, take 295 S or N to Bordentown, exit 65B Sloan ave, right on American Metro Blvd to Hamilton Crossing. ?Rent includes access to elegant/clubhouse with 24x7 business center, free breakfast, billards, Movie room lounge and Gym 4 minutes Walk from Hamilton Train station,call raj 9176589908 take 295 S or N to Borden town, exit 65B Sloan