121 RAINIER COURT
121 RAINIER COURT

121 Rainier Court · (609) 716-8400
Location

121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district. Extremely convenient location, right behind Market Fair on Route 1, around 5 minutes to train stations, Princeton University, down Princeton, shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants, theater, major highways, etc. Spacious bright 2nd floor unit at Colonnade Point, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private full bathroom with double sinks. Cozy balcony with extra storage room. In-unit laundry. Water is included in the rent. No pets allowed. Unit is very clean and comfortable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 RAINIER COURT have any available units?
121 RAINIER COURT has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 RAINIER COURT have?
Some of 121 RAINIER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 RAINIER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
121 RAINIER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 RAINIER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 121 RAINIER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 121 RAINIER COURT offer parking?
No, 121 RAINIER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 121 RAINIER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 RAINIER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 RAINIER COURT have a pool?
No, 121 RAINIER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 121 RAINIER COURT have accessible units?
No, 121 RAINIER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 121 RAINIER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 RAINIER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 RAINIER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 RAINIER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
