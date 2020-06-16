121 RAINIER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district. Extremely convenient location, right behind Market Fair on Route 1, around 5 minutes to train stations, Princeton University, down Princeton, shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants, theater, major highways, etc. Spacious bright 2nd floor unit at Colonnade Point, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private full bathroom with double sinks. Cozy balcony with extra storage room. In-unit laundry. Water is included in the rent. No pets allowed. Unit is very clean and comfortable!