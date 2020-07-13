/
pet friendly apartments
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Matawan, NJ
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Results within 1 mile of Matawan
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.
1 Unit Available
Morganville
102 Lukas Boulevard
102 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1426 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan 9ft ceilings throughout 2beds 2 baths with a Den.Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Matawan
4 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1361 sqft
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.
1 Unit Available
24 NW First Street
24 NW 1st St, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
CHARMING SINGLE FAMILY HOME, OFFERING LARGE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS AND FINISHED BASEMENT. AMPLE STORAGE IN ATTIC WITH EASY ACCESS, SHED IN BACKYARD. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL.
1 Unit Available
89 Phillip E Frank Way
89 Phillip E Frank Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1982 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 315026 The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single-family home with plenty of space to spare.
1 Unit Available
152 Northampton Drive
152 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Outstanding end unit with private location. This home offers 2 bed, 3 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels.
Results within 10 miles of Matawan
81 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
1 Unit Available
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
1 Unit Available
33 Ambrose Lane
33 Ambrose Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Here's your opportunity to live in desirable Holmdel and be conveniently located to all transportation, shopping and HOLMDEL SCHOOLS! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
213 Main Street
213 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Conveniently located in downtown Keansburg. Easy commute to NYC via bus or ferry. Cute and clean 1 bedroom with living and dining area located on the second floor. Large storage cage located in the basement.
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.
