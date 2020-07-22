Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in Martinsville, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Martinsville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.

1 Unit Available
31 CAMBRIDGE RD
31 Cambridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
LOVELY 2BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME. ONE ATTACHED GARAGE& ADDITIONAL PARKING. PRIVATE PATIO W/ BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. LIVING RM W/ FIRE PLACE. SKYLIGHT AT FOYER.NEW GARAGE DOOR.

1 Unit Available
15 PATRIOT HILL DR
15 Patriot Hill Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Pristine Townsend unit with hard wood flooring on 1st and 2nd Floors, 18*13 Loft makes great 4th bedroom, Finished basement with upgraded flooring, Rec room, Office, Pantry and Storage Rm, recessed lights and upgraded shades.

1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.

1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.

1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.

1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.

1 Unit Available
Bound Brook
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!

1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.

1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

1 Unit Available
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
$
28 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,680
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
24 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

1 Unit Available
115 River Rd
115 River Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 115 River Road Millington NJ - Property Id: 319602 4 bed 2 bath on quiet street with River view from front covered porch House newly renovated inside and out Walking distance to train to NYC Close to major highways of Rt78 and

1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.

1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

1 Unit Available
12 NOTTINGHAM WAY
12 Nottingham Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Well kept end-unit townhome with wood burning fireplace. Second-floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
57 MORGAN CT
57 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
A perfect first floor unit with everything updated. Quartz counters, stainless appliances overlooking spacious living and dining room area. New flooring though out and just painted. Garage attached.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Martinsville, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Martinsville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Martinsville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Martinsville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

