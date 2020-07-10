/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,617
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
321 FOREST RD
321 Forest Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This newly renovated Cape is in THE Perfect Location, location, location. Close to Bus, NYC transportation, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Shopping & Retail. Relax in the gorgeous Backyard or Read a book in the tranquil Screened in porch.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
450 PARK AVE
450 Park Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Beautiful condo for rent. Steps to town and NYC transportation. Washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances are included. Unit has central air, hardwood floors and granite counter tops. It's a very open open floor plan. Elevator in building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1793 E 2ND ST
1793 East 2nd Street, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Apartment for rent with 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Steps from downtown Scotch Plains and NYC transportation.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fanwood
246 SOUTH AVE
246 South Ave, Fanwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 246 SOUTH AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fanwood
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31am
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
17 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256 New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
57 DARIA LN
57 Daria Ln, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Bright and airy unit in desirable development welcomes you! Recently renovated with modern finishes, it offers comfortable, lavish and worry-free life-style.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 NEW ST
10 New St, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything.
Similar Pages
Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlainfield Apartments with Garage
Plainfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlainfield Apartments with ParkingPlainfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJ