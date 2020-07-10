/
apartments with washer dryer
95 Apartments for rent in Bound Brook, NJ with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Bound Brook
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.
25 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
1 Unit Available
149 S Bridge St
149 South Bridge Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552 This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 Unit Available
37 E Cliff St
37 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347 3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town! Description: This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 Unit Available
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
147 S 21st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry in unit. Excellent condition. Available immediately. Tenant pays utilities. NTN, paystubs, application
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.
1 Unit Available
56 ETON WAY
56 Eton Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS FABULOUS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY REMODELED~THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE DINING ROOM TO ADD EXTRA CABINETRY & COUNTER TOP SPACE AS WELL AS OPENING UP THE FLOW OF THE HOME~GE BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN VENTED MICROWAVE,
1 Unit Available
30 E YOUNG ST
30 East Young Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Classic Colonial in Desirable North End of Somerville w/ Charm & Character featuring 3 Bedrooms. 2.
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
1 Unit Available
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
1 Unit Available
21 HUNT RD
21 Hunt Road, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large flowing home located in the Somerset Section of Franklin Twp. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Rm, Dining RM, Family Rm, newer baths, new water heater, newer furnace, CAC, newer roof.
1 Unit Available
74 Nostrand Road
74 Nostrand Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Northeast Facing Colonial nestles in a residential neighborhood with easy access to shopping, supermarkets and major highway.
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.
12 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,617
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
64 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
