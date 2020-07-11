/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
169 Apartments for rent in Watchung, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,617
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Watchung
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
Results within 1 mile of Watchung
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
321 FOREST RD
321 Forest Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This newly renovated Cape is in THE Perfect Location, location, location. Close to Bus, NYC transportation, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Shopping & Retail. Relax in the gorgeous Backyard or Read a book in the tranquil Screened in porch.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
58 HARRISON DR
58 Harrison Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Great location! Splendid ranch home gleams on a beautiful and quiet cul-de-sac. Easy one story living. Walkable to highly rated Hughes elementary school. Large backyard w/ patio and deck for both privacy and outdoor activities. .Great school system.
1 of 22
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
450 PARK AVE
450 Park Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Beautiful condo for rent. Steps to town and NYC transportation. Washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances are included. Unit has central air, hardwood floors and granite counter tops. It's a very open open floor plan. Elevator in building.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1793 E 2ND ST
1793 East 2nd Street, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Apartment for rent with 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Steps from downtown Scotch Plains and NYC transportation.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.
Results within 5 miles of Watchung
Verified
1 of 18
84 Units Available
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 28
3 Units Available
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 37
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified
1 of 23
8 Units Available
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified
1 of 18
17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified
1 of 12
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified
1 of 30
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
236 pototmac dr
236 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo - Property Id: 310214 Conveniently located off I-78 and near NJ Transit. Well maintained and just painted.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Summit
11 UNION PL APT 2B
11 Union Pl, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 UNION PL APT 2B in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
57 DARIA LN
57 Daria Ln, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Bright and airy unit in desirable development welcomes you! Recently renovated with modern finishes, it offers comfortable, lavish and worry-free life-style.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Summit
777 SPRINGFIELD AVE
777 Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful, well maintained townhouse. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New hardwood floors throughout. Unit includes a Washer and Dryer. Well maintained grounds with park like setting. Within walking distance to NYC train line.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Summit
412 MORRIS AVE UNIT 36
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated kitchen/baths. washer/dryer in unit. Largest 2 br floor plan in the complex. Owner pays condo fee which includes heat, hw, & cold water. picnic and grill area rear of property
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
