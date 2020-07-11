/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 AM
58 Apartments for rent in Raritan, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
39 LAGRANGE ST
39 La Grange St, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious Second Floor Unit built in 2003 has Sun-filled Living Room, Large Eat in kitchen w/ Pantry, Extra Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Central A/C, Separate Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer & Storage Area, Exclusive Driveway.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
65 2ND AVE
65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
Results within 1 mile of Raritan
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
149 S Bridge St
149 South Bridge Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552 This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
301 STRULL CT
301 Strull Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1533 sqft
Prime location in Desirable Glenbrooke Community. Pristine 3 br, 2 &1/2 bath, End unit, recessed light in kitchen, Balcony off of Kitchen, MBR W/Walkin Closet and closet Savers, Wall to Wall carpet. All kitchen appliances included in rent.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1906 BAYLEY CT
1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3707 PINHORN DR
3707 Pinhorn Drive, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great Location!!! Move in ready. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, updated electric and plumbing 2020. New carpeting and fresh paint 2019. Must see.
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 5 miles of Raritan
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
37 E Cliff St
37 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347 3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town! Description: This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
147 S 21st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry in unit. Excellent condition. Available immediately. Tenant pays utilities. NTN, paystubs, application
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6 WESCOTT RD
6 Wescott Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Very rare end unit B model! NO FEE to tenant! Enjoy the 2 master bedrooms, one on each floor. Energy efficient windows, heating & cooling. No smoking! Access to pool, exercise room & tennis court.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
28 NEWELL ST
28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2529 sqft
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13 CHARLESTON CT
13 Charleston Court, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location Location Location!!!!!! Impeccably maintained Cul-De-Sac unit. Boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fully finished walkout basement, an oversized deck with private views.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
30 E YOUNG ST
30 East Young Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Classic Colonial in Desirable North End of Somerville w/ Charm & Character featuring 3 Bedrooms. 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
Similar Pages
Raritan 1 BedroomsRaritan 2 BedroomsRaritan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaritan 3 BedroomsRaritan Apartments with Balcony
Raritan Apartments with GarageRaritan Apartments with GymRaritan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaritan Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJWashington, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJ