Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area. This updated 2BD/ 1BA condo has an open living area with galley kitchen and cute back porch is turn key ready for move in. Quiet location - unit is located at the back of the second floor. Pet-friendly too! Now till Labor day $14,000 JULY $7500