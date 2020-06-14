All apartments in Margate City
8808 Amherst Ave
8808 Amherst Ave

8808 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
new construction
August 10th through Labor Day rental. Recently purchase totally redone home in the Parkway section of Margate. This home was taken down to the studs and built like new construction!! Wood floors throughout. Stunning kitchen with Viking appliances and a large center island. All the feature you would want in a rental, central air, ceiling fans, new furniture, decks, patio furniture, new washer dryer, first floor den/bedroom and a full bath on the first floor. Large master suite and even a small exercise area. The owners are pet lovers and may consider allowing a dog. Available August 8th until September 9th. 2 King beds and 4 twin beds. The home is currently occupied so no showings but the pictures are accurate. For more info please call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Amherst Ave have any available units?
8808 Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate City, NJ.
What amenities does 8808 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 8808 Amherst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Amherst Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8808 Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8808 Amherst Ave offer parking?
No, 8808 Amherst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8808 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8808 Amherst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 8808 Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 8808 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 Amherst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8808 Amherst Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8808 Amherst Ave has units with air conditioning.
