8808 Amherst Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym new construction

August 10th through Labor Day rental. Recently purchase totally redone home in the Parkway section of Margate. This home was taken down to the studs and built like new construction!! Wood floors throughout. Stunning kitchen with Viking appliances and a large center island. All the feature you would want in a rental, central air, ceiling fans, new furniture, decks, patio furniture, new washer dryer, first floor den/bedroom and a full bath on the first floor. Large master suite and even a small exercise area. The owners are pet lovers and may consider allowing a dog. Available August 8th until September 9th. 2 King beds and 4 twin beds. The home is currently occupied so no showings but the pictures are accurate. For more info please call.