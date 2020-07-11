8102 Marshall Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to the dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS NEW KITCHEN featuring wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, & plenty of counter space! 3 large bedrooms including the master bedroom with beautifully remodeled private bath & large closet! 2nd new FULL BATH and adorable mud room with tiled floors, new washer/dryer, & storage! Outdoor shower & cozy front porch to sit and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or relax and unwind after a long day at the shore. Or choose to enjoy some evenings dining in the backyard! JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE & ENJOY ONE OF THE BEST MONTH'S IN MARGATE!