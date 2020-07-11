All apartments in Margate City
Find more places like 8102 Marshall Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate City, NJ
/
8102 Marshall Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:17 PM

8102 Marshall Ave

8102 Marshall Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8102 Marshall Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to the dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS NEW KITCHEN featuring wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, & plenty of counter space! 3 large bedrooms including the master bedroom with beautifully remodeled private bath & large closet! 2nd new FULL BATH and adorable mud room with tiled floors, new washer/dryer, & storage! Outdoor shower & cozy front porch to sit and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or relax and unwind after a long day at the shore. Or choose to enjoy some evenings dining in the backyard! JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE & ENJOY ONE OF THE BEST MONTH'S IN MARGATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 Marshall Ave have any available units?
8102 Marshall Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8102 Marshall Ave have?
Some of 8102 Marshall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8102 Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8102 Marshall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 8102 Marshall Ave offer parking?
No, 8102 Marshall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8102 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8102 Marshall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 8102 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8102 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 8102 Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 Marshall Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 Marshall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8102 Marshall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8102 Marshall Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margate City 1 BedroomsMargate City 2 Bedrooms
Margate City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMargate City Apartments with Balconies
Margate City Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJSomers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJ
Bridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJSmithville, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJWildwood Crest, NJOcean Gate, NJ
Kingston Estates, NJOcean City, NJBrigantine, NJVentnor City, NJBerlin, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean Acres, NJPomona, NJNorthfield, NJPleasantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity