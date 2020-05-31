7402 Bayshore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car charging gym parking garage hot tub

A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house. The breathtaking and airy double-height entry foyer sets the tone for the rest of the home, where top-of-the-line finishes and thoughtful details abound in every room. The stunning kitchen will appeal to any home chef with its large center island with a prep sink, high-end Thermador range, and lovely stone countertops. The kitchen is open to the home’s main living space and sunny breakfast nook that overlooks the fenced-in yard with a Jacuzzi. A hidden wet bar and the spacious dining room ensure that this home is always party-ready. The two ground-floor bedrooms are currently being used as an exercise room and a den that share a full bathroom. Up the sculptural staircase, the master suite stuns with its fully-updated five-piece bathroom, balcony, and huge walk-in closet. The floor’s three additional bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bathroom. The top floor bonus room can be used as an office, playroom, or an additional bedroom. The home has solar panels so the electric bills are nominal. August 1st to Labor Day for $20,000. Year round rental option also. Drive to the beach but what a beautiful neighborhood to unwind and spend time in Margate!