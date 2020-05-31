All apartments in Margate City
Margate City, NJ
7402 Bayshore Dr
7402 Bayshore Dr

7402 Bayshore Drive · (609) 703-8592
Margate City
Location

7402 Bayshore Drive, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house. The breathtaking and airy double-height entry foyer sets the tone for the rest of the home, where top-of-the-line finishes and thoughtful details abound in every room. The stunning kitchen will appeal to any home chef with its large center island with a prep sink, high-end Thermador range, and lovely stone countertops. The kitchen is open to the home’s main living space and sunny breakfast nook that overlooks the fenced-in yard with a Jacuzzi. A hidden wet bar and the spacious dining room ensure that this home is always party-ready. The two ground-floor bedrooms are currently being used as an exercise room and a den that share a full bathroom. Up the sculptural staircase, the master suite stuns with its fully-updated five-piece bathroom, balcony, and huge walk-in closet. The floor’s three additional bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bathroom. The top floor bonus room can be used as an office, playroom, or an additional bedroom. The home has solar panels so the electric bills are nominal. August 1st to Labor Day for $20,000. Year round rental option also. Drive to the beach but what a beautiful neighborhood to unwind and spend time in Margate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Bayshore Dr have any available units?
7402 Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7402 Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 7402 Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7402 Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 7402 Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 7402 Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7402 Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Bayshore Dr have a pool?
No, 7402 Bayshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7402 Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7402 Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Bayshore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Bayshore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
