Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love. The garage has been turned into a she shed for more entertaining space. How fun! Ample parking.Outdoor shower. Landlord is providing beach chairs, towels and mats for the sand. All you need to do is pack your bag. Contact me today this rental wont be available long.