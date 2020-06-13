25 N Madison Ave

Amenities

Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000. Spend the whole summer and September, the best part of the year, just a one block walk from downtown businesses in Margate, 2blocks to Bay area nightlife and restaurants, and 2-1/2 blocks to the beach! Living room has queen sleep sofa. Electric to be put in Tenant's Name. Basic Cable TV Package and WiFi included in Rent. $200 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $75 Processing Fee, $52 Damage Plan Fee. Tenant must be 25+ per insurance requirements. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. MUST BE FULL SEASON OR ONE RENTAL FOR SUMMER SEASON (Move-in date contingent upon satisfactory City Rental Inspection). Two Margate and two Longport seasonal beach tags included!