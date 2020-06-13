All apartments in Margate City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

25 N Madison Ave

25 North Madison Avenue · (609) 703-2480
Location

25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000. Spend the whole summer and September, the best part of the year, just a one block walk from downtown businesses in Margate, 2blocks to Bay area nightlife and restaurants, and 2-1/2 blocks to the beach! Living room has queen sleep sofa. Electric to be put in Tenant's Name. Basic Cable TV Package and WiFi included in Rent. $200 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $75 Processing Fee, $52 Damage Plan Fee. Tenant must be 25+ per insurance requirements. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. MUST BE FULL SEASON OR ONE RENTAL FOR SUMMER SEASON (Move-in date contingent upon satisfactory City Rental Inspection). Two Margate and two Longport seasonal beach tags included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 N Madison Ave have any available units?
25 N Madison Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 N Madison Ave have?
Some of 25 N Madison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 N Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25 N Madison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 25 N Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 25 N Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 25 N Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 25 N Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 N Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 25 N Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25 N Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 25 N Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 N Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 N Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 N Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
