11 S Washington Ave

Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month. This completely renovated first floor apartment is in the absolute best location possible being just one block to the beach and steps away from the best dining, shops, and entertainment that Margate has to offer! This unit includes two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate utility room with an outdoor entrance so tracking sand throughout the apartment will never be an issue, as well as a dining room separate from the kitchen. This beautifully kept apartment is extremely convenient and it ensures that you never have to move your car to make the most out of your summer day.