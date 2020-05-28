All apartments in Margate City
Margate City, NJ
11 S Washington Ave
11 S Washington Ave

11 South Washington Avenue · (609) 839-3715
Location

11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month. This completely renovated first floor apartment is in the absolute best location possible being just one block to the beach and steps away from the best dining, shops, and entertainment that Margate has to offer! This unit includes two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate utility room with an outdoor entrance so tracking sand throughout the apartment will never be an issue, as well as a dining room separate from the kitchen. This beautifully kept apartment is extremely convenient and it ensures that you never have to move your car to make the most out of your summer day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S Washington Ave have any available units?
11 S Washington Ave has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 S Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 S Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 S Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 11 S Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 11 S Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11 S Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 S Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 11 S Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 S Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 S Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 S Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 S Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 S Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
