3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mantoloking, NJ
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1228 Ocean Avenue
1228 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
Great summer family getaway! Spacious 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with beautiful in ground pool with southern exposure for sun all day, wrap around porches and plenty of backyard for family wiffle ball and volleyball games.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
919 Ocean Avenue
919 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
This fabulous Mantoloking beach house, is just steps from the beach! Available weekly at $6500 per week.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
973 Ocean Avenue
973 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rented for the Summer. Monthly rental only. Month of July avail (6/27-8/1) for $26,500. This beach block, totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just perfect for all your summer fun.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1328 Ocean Avenue
1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS RENTED. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.
Results within 1 mile of Mantoloking
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
145 S Route 35
145 Highway 35 S, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3392 sqft
Enjoy this pristine home on the open water in South Mantoloking. Relax in your personal oasis with breath taking bay views after a day on the Mantoloking beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
344 Main Avenue
344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
678 Lake Avenue
678 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1482 sqft
Wonderful Bay Head cape. Three full bedrooms and two full baths. Modern kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Rent amount is for week. This house is in mint condition and has a rear deck with awning and outside shower.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
257 Highway 35
257 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $4,000. Across the street from the private - guarded beach which is part of the Ocean Heights Beach Association.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
409 Main Avenue
409 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: *AVAILABILITY IS UPDATED IN THE CALENDAR* NO PETS; June: $6500/week; July: $8500/week; August $8500/week Including utilities, Additional Cleaning fee $300.0, Security Fee $850 weekly
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 8/29 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS ARE RENTED.Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
Results within 5 miles of Mantoloking
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Cape Breton Ct
450 Cape Breton Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
450 Cape Breton Ct - Property Id: 289402 Calling All Creative Minds! Ranch Home On A Cul-de-sac Of A Quaint Neighborhood In Brick Twp. 2 Bed W/Potential 3rd & 1.5 Baths. Plenty Of Space To Add Your Own Personal Touches.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
1003 Ocean Avenue
1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.
