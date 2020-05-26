1053 Barnegat Lane

Amenities

Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach. There's room for everyone with 3 floors of living space carefully thought out - Main level features a large deck with seating for eating and relaxing while you savor the bay views.Inside is a large, gourmet kitchen with center island, Viking Stove, eating area and ice maker. Living room with bay and ocean views has plenty of seating and a large dining room. First floor features separate family room, bar, bedroom and bath (for those teens, tweens or college kids that might need their own space.) Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with either bay or ocean views as well as a Master Suite with both. 1 double bunk bedroom, 2 queen bedrooms with tvs and king master be