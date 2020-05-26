All apartments in Mantoloking
1053 Barnegat Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:03 PM

1053 Barnegat Lane

1053 Barnegat Lane · (201) 599-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Mantoloking

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach. There's room for everyone with 3 floors of living space carefully thought out - Main level features a large deck with seating for eating and relaxing while you savor the bay views.Inside is a large, gourmet kitchen with center island, Viking Stove, eating area and ice maker. Living room with bay and ocean views has plenty of seating and a large dining room. First floor features separate family room, bar, bedroom and bath (for those teens, tweens or college kids that might need their own space.) Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with either bay or ocean views as well as a Master Suite with both. 1 double bunk bedroom, 2 queen bedrooms with tvs and king master be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Barnegat Lane have any available units?
1053 Barnegat Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1053 Barnegat Lane have?
Some of 1053 Barnegat Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Barnegat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Barnegat Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Barnegat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Barnegat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantoloking.
Does 1053 Barnegat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Barnegat Lane does offer parking.
Does 1053 Barnegat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1053 Barnegat Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Barnegat Lane have a pool?
No, 1053 Barnegat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Barnegat Lane have accessible units?
No, 1053 Barnegat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Barnegat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Barnegat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Barnegat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Barnegat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
