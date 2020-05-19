919 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This fabulous Mantoloking beach house, is just steps from the beach! Available weekly at $6500 per week. This bright and happy home features four beautifully decorated bedrooms, which comfortably sleep ten lucky guests, along with two full bathrooms and one powder room.Large open format living, dining, and sun-rooms open up to a well-appointed gourmet kitchen, perfect for cooking up some farmer's market produce and fresh local seafood. Step outside to your own private oasis; our private and peaceful backyard is home to rows of lushly blooming hydrangeas and roses that perfume the air, and full green hedges that ensconce the entire yard. Guarded beach is right up the street with badges provided.