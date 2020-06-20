All apartments in Madison
33 Green Village Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:44 AM

33 Green Village Road

33 Green Village Road · (646) 600-9226
Location

33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ 07940
Madison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes. The gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops with breakfast bar, brand new JENN-AIR stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry with built-in lighting. Luxury living with high ceilings, crown moulding, wide-plank hardwood floors throughout, and porcelain tile floors in the master bath. Excellent natural light coupled with expertly designed lighting provide an atmosphere of style and tranquility. AND large, beautiful, private outdoor terrace! Central AC/Heat, large washer and dryer in-unit utility room, video doorman, and exclusive storage room in the building’s private garage next to your 2 assigned parking spaces. Madison Place is a wonderful LEED Silver certified (environmental building) community with a manicured common courtyard, located in the heart of downtown Madison, within minutes walk to train station to NYC, restaurants, schools, shopping, and so much more.. Call/text Lorena for showings and details (551.200.3345). Available NOW!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Green Village Road have any available units?
33 Green Village Road has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Green Village Road have?
Some of 33 Green Village Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Green Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Green Village Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Green Village Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Green Village Road is pet friendly.
Does 33 Green Village Road offer parking?
Yes, 33 Green Village Road does offer parking.
Does 33 Green Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Green Village Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Green Village Road have a pool?
No, 33 Green Village Road does not have a pool.
Does 33 Green Village Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Green Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Green Village Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Green Village Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Green Village Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Green Village Road has units with air conditioning.
